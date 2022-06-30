GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $49,679.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00267489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

