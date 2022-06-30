GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $25,746.26

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,746.26 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00264682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002294 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003465 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

