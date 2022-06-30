GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 20,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,547,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.