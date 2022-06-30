GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 20,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,547,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.