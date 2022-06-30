GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

