General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.