General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $61.88 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 30472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.