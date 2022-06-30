Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

