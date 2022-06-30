Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

