GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $117,945.90 and $115.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 330,671,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

