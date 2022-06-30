Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

GGB opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.53. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

