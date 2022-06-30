German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.01

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Separately, StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $997.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.