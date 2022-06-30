Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 684,323 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $28.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

