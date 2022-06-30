Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.