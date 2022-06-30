Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GPN stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

