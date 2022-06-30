Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the technology ETF on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.