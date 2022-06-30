Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

KEJI stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Global X China Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

Get Global X China Innovation ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.