Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.