Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EWEB opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

