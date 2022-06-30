Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of FINX opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

