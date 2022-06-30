Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,000.

