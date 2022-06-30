Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter.

