Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Declares $0.26 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CATH stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

