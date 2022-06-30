Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period.

