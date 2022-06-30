Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Declares $0.04 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,727,000.

