GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $57.43 Average PT from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE GMS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GMS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.