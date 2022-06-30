Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

