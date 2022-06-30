GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

