GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 25,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 5,799.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

