GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 342 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

TGT stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,110. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.