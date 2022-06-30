GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.