GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.79.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.32. 32,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

