GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

ATO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.00. 2,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

