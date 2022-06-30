GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.62. 8,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

