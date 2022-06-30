GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

USMV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,062 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

