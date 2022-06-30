GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chemed by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $13,095,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.58. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,806. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at $62,332,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

