GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

