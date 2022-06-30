GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,485. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

