Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $969,317.71 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $969,317.71 and $2,573.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00274254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

