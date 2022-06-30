Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Reaches $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.01424332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.