Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.71. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.