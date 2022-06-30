Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.91. Grifols shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 10,268 shares changing hands.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grifols from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Grifols by 1,948.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

