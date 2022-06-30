Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.91. Grifols shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 10,268 shares changing hands.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grifols from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.