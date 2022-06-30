Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

