Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 1.2%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.