GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.60

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 3109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

