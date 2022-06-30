Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GYRO remained flat at $$12.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Gyrodyne has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

