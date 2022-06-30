HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0060

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $33,381.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

