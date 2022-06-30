Hamster Price Reaches $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $109,686.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00193176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

