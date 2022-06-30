Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

