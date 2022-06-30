Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,472 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

