Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 206,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

